Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Unloads in 14 minutes Tuesday
Marjanovic had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason victory over the Nuggets.
Marjanovic was given the starting nod with Marcin Gortat given the night off to rest. Boban has shown he can be a per-minute beast and any time he is given a solid amount of run, he usually delivers. This game was no different as he dominated on both ends of the floor. He is likely going to be behind both Gortat and Montrez Harrell once the regular season begins leaving him as more of a deep league flier or DFS option on nights when he plays.
More News
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Draws start Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Racks up production in brief appearance•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Double-doubles in 12 minutes•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Nears double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Season-high scoring total in comeback•
-
Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: DNP-CD in win over Bulls•
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.