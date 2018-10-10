Clippers' Boban Marjanovic: Unloads in 14 minutes Tuesday

Marjanovic had 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, and one assist in 14 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason victory over the Nuggets.

Marjanovic was given the starting nod with Marcin Gortat given the night off to rest. Boban has shown he can be a per-minute beast and any time he is given a solid amount of run, he usually delivers. This game was no different as he dominated on both ends of the floor. He is likely going to be behind both Gortat and Montrez Harrell once the regular season begins leaving him as more of a deep league flier or DFS option on nights when he plays.