Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Another 18 rebounds in win

Jordan mustered nine points (2-5 FG , 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds and one assist across 35 minutes in Saturday's 113-105 win over the Magic.

Jordan just missed hitting double digits in the scoring column for a fifth straight contest, as he took his fewest shot attempts over that span. However, his prowess on the glass was on full display once again. The 10-year veteran has ripped down no fewer than 15 boards in six consecutive games, helping him keep fantasy owners satisfied even on nights when his offensive usage sees a downturn.