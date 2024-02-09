Jordan is probable for Friday's game against the Kings due to left foot soreness.
Although Jordan is dealing with a foot issue ahead of Friday's matchup, he'll likely be able to suit up. Over his last eight appearances, he's averaged 3.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game.
