Jordan was ejected from Sunday's game against the Pacers after being assessed two technical fouls, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Jordan came off the bench in Sunday's matchup and was tossed from the game with 8:48 remaining in the fourth quarter. He was held scoreless with two rebounds and an assist in seven minutes prior to his departure, and it seems unlikely that his ejection will lead to further discipline.
