Jordan (foot) will play in Friday's game against the Kings.
Jordan was carrying a probable tag prior to this update, but he's expected to see his usual backup center minutes Friday.
More News
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Probable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Ejected from Sunday's matchup•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Logs meaningful minutes Friday•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double off bench•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Shifting back to bench•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Turns back clock in old arena•