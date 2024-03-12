Jordan (illness) is available for Monday's game against the Raptors.
Jordan was tagged as questionable due to illness, but he's since been given the green light to suit up. He hasn't been a part of Denver's rotation of late with Zeke Nnaji eating up the backup center minutes.
