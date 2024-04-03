Jordan accumulated two rebounds in six minutes during Tuesday's 110-105 win over the Spurs.
Jordan played just six minutes in the win, continuing to serve as nothing more than a depth piece. As long as Nikola Jokic is on the floor, Jordan has no fantasy value outside if situational streaming.
More News
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Starting against Portland•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Good to go vs. Toronto•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Questionable with illness•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Will play Friday•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Probable for Friday•
-
Nuggets' DeAndre Jordan: Ejected from Sunday's matchup•