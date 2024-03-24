Jordan is in the starting lineup to face the Trail Blazers on Saturday.
Jordan will get the starting nod at center due to the absence of Nikola Jokic (hip). Jordan has made just one start this season for the Nuggets, but he shouldn't make much of an impact. In 30 appearances, he's averaging just 4.0 points and 4.4 rebounds across 11.2 minutes per game.
