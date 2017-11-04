Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double in loss

Jordan scored 12 points (6-7 FG) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 loss to Memphis.

Against Memphis, Jordan collected his fourth double-double of the season. The Clippers center has dominated the boards through eight games, averaging 14.6 total rebounds per game. Jordan has pulled down double-digits in rebounds in all but one game this season, solidifying his status as a superior rebounder in the early going. Jordan will look to pad his excellent rebounding numbers against Miami on Sunday.