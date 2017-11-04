Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Collects double-double in loss
Jordan scored 12 points (6-7 FG) to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 loss to Memphis.
Against Memphis, Jordan collected his fourth double-double of the season. The Clippers center has dominated the boards through eight games, averaging 14.6 total rebounds per game. Jordan has pulled down double-digits in rebounds in all but one game this season, solidifying his status as a superior rebounder in the early going. Jordan will look to pad his excellent rebounding numbers against Miami on Sunday.
More News
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Near double-double in abbreviated minutes•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Monster night on glass in victory•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Double-double in Tuesday's win•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Brings down 24 rebounds in opener•
-
Clippers' DeAndre Jordan: Gets Friday off•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...