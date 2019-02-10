Clippers' Garrett Temple: Starting in Clippers debut

Temple will start during his Clippers debut Saturday against the Celtics, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

A shoulder injury has prevented Temple from playing since Jan. 26, but he'll resume his starting role with a new team Saturday. Temple has started all 49 of his appearances, averaging 9.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steal in 31.3 minutes.