Hartenstein supplied 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 124-115 loss to the Kings.

Hartenstein entered Wednesday with just one double-digit scoring effort in his past five contests, but he got back on track against Sacramento despite logging fewer than 20 minutes for the seventh straight game. The fourth-year center's 15.8 minutes per contest are on pace for a career-best mark, but they are hardly enough to allow Hartenstein to register robust production. He has flashed impressive enough numbers given the limited playing time, however, shooting 64.4 percent from the field while posting 7.4 points, 5.1 boards and 1.1 blocks per game.