Hartenstein closed with 18 points (8-9 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 122-109 win over the Bucks.

Mitchell Robinson continues to play a limited role off the bench, and it's likely that Hartenstein holds onto his starting job. He's been a top-50 player in nine-category formats for the past month, averaging 10.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.0 blocks.