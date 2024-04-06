Hartenstein closed Friday's 108-100 loss to the Bulls with 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-6 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals across 29 minutes.

Hartenstein is not known for recording double-doubles left and right, but the big man is capable of stuffing the stat sheet on both ends of the court, particularly in a starting role. He should remain as New York's starting center, as Mitchell Robinson is slowly working his way back from a lengthy absence. Thus, Hartenstein should be a valuable fantasy alternative across all formats, but particularly in category-based leagues. Hartenstein has averaged 11.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game over his last 10 appearances.