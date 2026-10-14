Hartenstein went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound and two assists across 13 minutes in Tuesday's 114-112 overtime victory over Indiana.

The veteran center struggled to find his footing, missing all three of his field-goal attempts and collecting just one rebound. Hartenstein's brief appearance also included a turnover, and Oklahoma City turned to other frontcourt options for the remainder of the contest. He'll look to put the lackluster showing behind him in the Thunder's preseason finale.