Hartenstein went scoreless (0-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with one rebound and two assists across 13 minutes in Tuesday's 114-112 overtime victory over Indiana.

The veteran center struggled to find his footing, missing all three of his field-goal attempts and collecting just one rebound. Hartenstein's brief appearance also included a turnover, and Oklahoma City turned to other frontcourt options for the remainder of the contest. He'll look to put the lackluster showing behind him in the Thunder's preseason finale.

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