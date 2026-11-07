Hartenstein registered two points (1-4 FG), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 128-97 victory over Memphis.

Hartenstein scored no more than five points for the third straight game, although he did manage to contribute across most categories. Even with Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined, Hartenstein has been somewhat underwhelming. In four appearances over the past week, he has averaged just 5.0 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals, leaving him just outside the top 100 in standard leagues.