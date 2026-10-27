Hartenstein posted 15 points (6-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists over 26 minutes during Monday's 125-114 win over the Suns.

Hartenstein anchored Oklahoma City's frontcourt with Chet Holmgren (knee) unavailable, recording a double-double as the Thunder improved to 4-0. The veteran center continues to provide a reliable presence on the glass, and Holmgren's absence could create additional opportunities for Hartenstein moving forward. His rebounding and efficient interior scoring make him a dependable fantasy option, particularly in category-based formats.