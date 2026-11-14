Hartenstein ended with 21 points (9-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers.

Hartenstein was nearly perfect from the field and controlled the glass, giving Oklahoma City the interior presence it badly needs with Chet Holmgren (knee) sidelined. The veteran center has been asked to do more as both a scorer and a playmaker during this injury stretch, and Friday was one of his best all-around efforts of the season. Pairing him with Aday Mara in a jumbo lineup has helped the Thunder hold their own on the boards. He'll try to keep that going Sunday at Sacramento against Domantas Sabonis.