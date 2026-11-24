Hartenstein provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 125-120 loss to the Pacers.

Hartenstein fell one rebound short of his seventh double-double of the season, scoring at least 18 points for just the third time in 18 appearances thus far. Although the scoring has been largely underwhelming, he is doing enough in other categories to maintain top-90 value for the season. In his 18 games, he has averaged 8.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 25.3 minutes.