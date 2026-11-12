Hartenstein delivered 20 points (10-14 FG), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 118-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Hartenstein delivered an excellent all-around performance, scoring a season-high 20 points while also posting strong numbers in other categories. His six assists and two steals added valuable secondary contributions, though six turnovers hurt his efficiency. Hartenstein's ability to contribute across multiple categories makes him particularly valuable in category-based formats, but this was a much-needed bounce-back effort for the big man. He was coming off five straight games with single-digit points and seven in a row where he hadn't scored more than 10 points.