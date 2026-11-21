Hartenstein posted five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Friday's 126-120 win over the Pelicans.

Hartenstein had a quiet night after hauling in 17 rebounds against Atlanta on Wednesday. Aday Mara did most of the damage inside, which left the veteran center in more of a facilitating role. He also turned the ball over more than usual. Even so, Hartenstein is averaging double-digit totals this season and remains a key piece of the Thunder's frontcourt with Chet Holmgren (knee) out.