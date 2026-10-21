Hartenstein had four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Spurs.

Hartenstein picked up five personal fouls, preventing him from establishing a rhythm against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs. The veteran center played fewer minutes than Chet Holmgren and saw rookie Aday Mara contribute seven points in nearly 12 minutes off the bench. Hartenstein's passing and defensive versatility remain valuable, but Tuesday's limited workload resulted in an underwhelming fantasy performance.