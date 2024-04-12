Hartenstein logged 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Thursday's 118-109 victory over the Celtics.

Hartenstein recorded a double-double for the second time over his last three appearances, and while he doesn't hold a prominent role in an offensive scheme led by Jalen Brunson, the big man has found ways to contribute regularly in a starting role. Hartenstein is averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game over his last 10 games while scoring in double digits in each of his last four appearances.