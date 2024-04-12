Hartenstein is out for Friday's game versus the Nets due to left Achilles injury management.
The Knicks will hold Hartenstein, who missed time earlier in the campaign due to an Achilles injury, out of the second leg of their back-to-back Friday. Mitchell Robinson will likely start in Hartenstein's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up is Sunday's regular-season finale versus Chicago.
