Hartenstein agreed with the Thunder on a three-year, $87 million contract Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Hartenstein had a massive market heading into free agency, so the Thunder had to act quickly to secure his services. Frontcourt depth was an obvious weakness for the Thunder last season, so the addition of Hartenstein will make Oklahoma City an even more formidable threat in the Western Conference. During the 2023-24 campaign with the Knicks, Hartenstein produced averages of 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 25.3 minutes per contest over 75 appearances. Assuming the Thunder choose to deploy Hartenstein as their starting center, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams will likely slide to power forward and small forward, respectively, while one of Luguentz Dort or Alex Caruso would head to the bench.