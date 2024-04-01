Hartenstein had 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-112 loss to Oklahoma City.

Hartenstein was efficient from the field and active on the glass en route to posting his first double-double since March 18. Hartenstein doesn't get many touches on offense, which limits his upside a bit, but he's been able to deliver solid numbers across the board regardless of that. Over his last 10 outings, he's averaging 11.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per contest.