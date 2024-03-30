Share Video

Zubac closed with 14 points (7-10 FG), nine rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Friday's 100-97 win over the Magic.

Zubac finished just one rebound shy of recording a double-double, and even though his two-way ability is well known, he's achieved that feat just once during the current month. Zubac is averaging 9.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game in March.

