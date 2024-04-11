Zubac is not on the court during pre-game introductions for Wednesday's game against Phoenix, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports.

Zubac was deemed available for the contest after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. However, after not being listed in the starting lineup, Zubac isn't on the court during pre-game activities and could end up being inactive Wednesday although nothing's been made official quite yet.