Zubac will not start Wednesday's game against the Suns, Joey Linn of SI.com reports.
Zubac was dealing with inflammation in his left ankle ahead of Wednesday's game and will likely have his minutes monitored. He will be replaced by Mason Plumlee in the first unit.
