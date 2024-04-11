Zubac didn't play in Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Suns on Wednesday after being listed as available for the contest.

Shortly before tipoff, the Clippers were officially locked into the Western Conference's fourth seed in the NBA Playoffs. With most of their starting lineup out with injury, Zubac also got the night off after dealing with left ankle inflammation heading into Wednesday's contest. Instead, Mason Plumlee and Daniel Theis handled the majority of the center work. The Clippers have two games left in the regular season -- the first of which comes Friday against the Jazz -- and it's unclear how much, if at all, Zubac will play in those contests given the ankle issue and the team's locked-in playoff slot.