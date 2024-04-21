Zubac logged 20 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 33 minutes during Sunday's 109-97 victory over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Zubac led all players in Sunday's Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs in rebounds while ending as one of three Clippers with 20 or more points in a double-double showcase. Zubac posted four games during the regular season with 15 or more rebounds, adding 20 or more points in one of those outings. Los Angeles will look for Zubac to continue to own the battle in the paint this series while also providing a much-needed spark offensively in a favorable matchup against Dallas.