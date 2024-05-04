Zubac produced 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-8 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist in 37 minutes during Friday's 114-101 loss to the Mavericks in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Clippers needed someone to step up with Kawhi Leonard (knee) sidelined in Game 6, and Ivica Zubac did what he could on both ends of the court. He finished the series with three double-doubles in six outings and scored in double digits each time while shooting a robust 60 percent from the field. Zubac isn't flashy and is not one of the most athletic big men in the league, but he gets the job done. He also averaged 11.7 points and 9.2 boards per contest during the regular season.