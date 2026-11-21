Zubac finished with 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 27 minutes in Friday's 128-119 loss to the Cavaliers.

Zubac combined for 12 points and eight rebounds in the Pacers' last two games ahead of the meeting with Cleveland. He played much better Friday, ending the night with a season high in points while amassing his fifth double-double of the year. The 2016 No. 32 overall pick is having a down season compared to the 2025-26 campaign and is now averaging 10.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists over 23.6 minutes per contest (11 games). The Pacers have some tough matchups on the horizon against a few of the league's top centers, so Zubac's statistical contributions may not improve anytime soon.