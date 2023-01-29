Zubac amassed 18 points (6-9 FG, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 120-113 victory over the Hawks.

Zubac finally broke out of an offensive slump Saturday, scoring 18 points, the most he has scored since late December. After a red-hot start to the season, things have slowed over the past month. During that span, he is barely inside the top 140, putting up averages of 10.4 points and 8.4 rebounds. He remains a must-roster player, although his limited offerings do mean he isn't going to appeal to everyone.