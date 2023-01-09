Zubac produced 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 18 rebounds, three assists and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 112-108 loss to the Hawks.

Zubac had no problem winning the game in the paint, as he contained Onyeka Okongwu while registering a solid offensive showing. Sunday's effort ended a four-game skid that began on New Year's Eve against the Pacers. Zubac only recorded 21 rebounds during that span, which is well below his usual average. Prior to that stretch, he had a three-game double-double streak.