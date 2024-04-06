Zubac supplied 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 131-102 victory over Utah.
Zubac sat for the entire fourth quarter, but he still managed to break the double-double barrier before giving way to Daniel Theis. Zubac was one of eight players to score in double figures, and one should expect the big man to log a full game Sunday against a dominant Cleveland frontcourt.
