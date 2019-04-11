Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Productive night Wednesday
Zubac tallied 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 victory over the Jazz.
Zubac had arguably his best game as a member of the Clippers, ending with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes. The distribution of playing time was out of whack on account of a number of players being limited leading into the playoffs. Zubac took full advantage and certainly came through for anyone that streamed him in on the final day of fantasy.
More News
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Solid effort in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Rare double-double in win•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Approaches double-double•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Hauls down 15 boards Tuesday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Another serviceable evening Monday•
-
Clippers' Ivica Zubac: Solid production in Friday's win•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...