Zubac tallied 22 points (10-13 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 victory over the Jazz.

Zubac had arguably his best game as a member of the Clippers, ending with 22 points and 11 rebounds in 30 minutes. The distribution of playing time was out of whack on account of a number of players being limited leading into the playoffs. Zubac took full advantage and certainly came through for anyone that streamed him in on the final day of fantasy.