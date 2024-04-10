Zubac is questionable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to left ankle inflammation, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Zubac has posted double-doubles in six consecutive appearances, averaging 15.2 points and 12.0 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game. He hasn't missed a game since the beginning of March, but it's unclear whether he'll be available in the second half of a back-to-back set. If he sits out, Daniel Theis, Mason Plumlee and P.J. Tucker could see additional minutes.