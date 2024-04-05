Zubac provided 14 points (4-11 FG, 6-6 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one steal over 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-100 victory over Denver.

Zubac had success off the glass despite Nikola Jokic's dominant presence in the paint. The center went toe-to-toe with Jokic in the fourth quarter with answers for every Jokic-led rally, scoring eight of his 14 points in the final stanza. Zubac logged his third consecutive double-double in the victory.