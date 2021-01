Zubac will start Sunday's game against the Pacers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Serge Ibaka was a late scratch from Sunday's game due to a non-COVID-19 related illness, so Zubac will step in to make his first start of the season. The 23-year-old is averaging 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds over 18.2 minutes per game to begin the year but should be in line for an increased role Sunday.