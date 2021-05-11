Zubac will retain the starting center spot for the Clippers even when Serge Ibaka (back) returns, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The organization is hoping to get Ibaka back before the end of the regular season. But even when he's back, Zubac will remain the starting center. However, we should still expect Zubac's minutes to be reduced.
