Harden totaled 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Friday's 125-117 win over Portland.

Harden had a rough shooting display, particularly from three-point range, but he still found a way to make an impact in other categories, mainly by recording his second straight double-double. Harden has transitioned into a classic point guard in recent seasons, and he has been putting up elite numbers in the assist category of late. He has dished out 10 or more assists in four of his last six appearances while averaging 8.5 dimes per game throughout the campaign.