Scrubb (toe) is among the players on the Clippers' Summer League roster, Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Scrubb appeared in 18 games with the Clippers last season, primarily appearing in garbage time, before his season prematurely ended due to a turf toe issue that resulted in surgery. His presence on the Summer League roster would seem to indicate that the toe issue is now behind him as he prepares for his third professional campaign.