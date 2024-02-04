Plumlee won't start Sunday's game against the Heat, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Plumlee's streak of starts will end at eight, as Ivica Zubac (calf) has been cleared to return from a multi-week absence. As a starter, Plumlee averaged 7.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game, but he figures to see a reduced workload moving forward.