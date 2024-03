Plumlee posted three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 FT) and two rebounds across six minutes during Friday's 112-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Plumlee was used sparingly, managing just six minutes in the loss. The Pelicans are fine with running out a small-ball lineup, negating the impact of players like Plumee and Daniel Theis. Given Plumlee has played fewer than 10 minutes in four straight games, managers are well within their right to ignore him across al fantasy formats.