Plumlee produced eight points (4-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 rebounds and three blocks over 20 minutes during Wednesday's 122-116 victory over the Rockets.

Plumlee led all Los Angeles players in rebounds along with a team-leading trio of blocks while ending two points shy of a double-double to provide a spark off the bench in a winning effort. Plumlee has surpassed the double-digit rebound total four games this season, including in two straight contests. He has recorded at least three blocks in two games, the other occurrence occurring Jan. 16 against Oklahoma City.