Plumlee contributed eight points (3-3 FG, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in the Clippers' 116-112 loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

Plumlee had an efficient night from the field in his 16 minutes, the most he has played since his last start Feb. 5. Since his move to the bench, the big man has averaged 6.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12 minutes per game. The 33-year-old will likely see a decline in usage as Ivica Zubac (illness) is presumed to be returning to the rotation, leaving Plumlee battling for minutes with Daniel Theis, who started in Zubac's absence.