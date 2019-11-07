Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Dominates in starting role
Harrell totaled 34 points (13-25 FG, 8-12 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Wednesday's 129-124 loss to the Bucks.
Harrell moved into the starting lineup for Wednesday's game, coming away with his best performance of the season. He dominated on the offensive end of the floor, scoring a season-high 34 points. It would appear this was a spot-start with Kawhi Leonard resting, meaning Harrell will likely shift back to the bench Thursday. Harrell is a top-50 player this season, although his production could take a hit when Paul George (shoulders) returns to action next week.
