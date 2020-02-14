Harrell amassed 24 points (7-12 FG, 10-14 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 44 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss versus the Celtics.

Harrell was spectacular off the bench, recording his ninth double-double of the season. This was his best scoring effort in nine games and it was very encouraging to see the center lead the team in free throw attempts. Harrell gained some extra usage with Paul George (hamstring) exiting this loss early. If George misses any time following the All-Star break, expect Harrell to take on a bigger offensive workload.