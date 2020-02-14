Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Excellent in loss
Harrell amassed 24 points (7-12 FG, 10-14 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 44 minutes in Thursday's 141-133 double overtime loss versus the Celtics.
Harrell was spectacular off the bench, recording his ninth double-double of the season. This was his best scoring effort in nine games and it was very encouraging to see the center lead the team in free throw attempts. Harrell gained some extra usage with Paul George (hamstring) exiting this loss early. If George misses any time following the All-Star break, expect Harrell to take on a bigger offensive workload.
More News
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Nears double-double in blowout win•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Returns to Saturday's game•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Heads to locker room•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Completes red-hot January•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Big day off bench•
-
Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Explodes in absence of big names•
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...