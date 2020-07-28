Harrell (personal) is unlikely to be cleared in time to play in Thursday's first seeding game against the Lakers, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Harrell arrived back in Orlando on Tuesday, but he'll be subject to another mandatory quarantine period, so it's unlikely that he'll get the green light to rejoin the team before Thursday night. Even if that were not the case, Harrell hasn't practiced in a week-and-a-half, so the Clippers would likely exercise caution with one of their most important players.