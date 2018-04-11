Clippers' Montrezl Harrell: Questionable for Wednesday
Harrell is dealing with a strained left shoulder and is listed as questionable for Wednesday's finale against the Lakers, Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Harrell likely picked up the injury during Monday's tilt with the Pelicans, though it doesn't appear to be overly serious considering he hasn't been ruled out quite yet. That said, the Clippers have been eliminated from the playoffs and Wednesday is essentially a meaningless game, so it wouldn't be surprising if Harrell was ultimately held out. That said, monitor his status up until tip-off just to be sure.
